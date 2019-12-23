MT5 OrdersTotals() for active pending orders does't works in backtest strategy - page 2
So, the most important thing: I am testing in the licensed version of Windows, I do not use any emulators for Linux or the semi-axis.
The simplest EA:
And the result of work (click on picture):
i test your expert ad works
this is my code for open buy limit i create my own class:
***
Please provide the FULL MQL5 code. Please insert CORRECTLY your code - use the button
this my terminal
I'm tired of using a soldering iron to pull words out of you.
You have shown NON-WORKING code. You showed a code that CANNOT be compiled.
Look for errors in your code YOURSELF. I responsibly declare that OrdersTotal () works fine.
thanks for your support.
For me it's enough..
Regards
You probably call OrdiniApertiPending() before the order is open, but once your breakpoint is reached the environment is updated and your pending is showing in the Strategy Tester.
Just a guess, as you didn't post code to reproduce the issue.
The Sleep() function is not doing what you may think in the Strategy Tester.
