I want to pay for a vps on mt4 but cannot

Please, I just registered on mql5 community and subscribed to a signal. I want to register for a virtual server but cannot. My mql5 balance is showing $0 but when I wanted to pay through the terminal using my card, it refused to work. How do I go around this problem?
 
Deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left, during your MQL5 VPS purchase in your MT4/5 platform.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/emekadavid/accounting/choosein


 
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/emekadavid/accounting/choosein

Thanks. I have done it
 

I have the same problem but i already have money in my mql5 account and it says i have, but i  cant get passed this stage.

can someone help me?

 
Pls I was debited twice for VPS purchase but I wasn't given VPS service why? Pls refund my money back 
 
Contact the Service Desk for financial issues please:

 
I bought VPS using a debit card. Now I want change debit card card but its not letting me to do. What options can I use?
 
You can deposit the necessary money into your MQL5 account with your new card and use your MQL5 account balance for payment.

 
I tryto deposit  but it could not  go 
 

Hi, I can't pay the VPS by card. I m unable to click on next when selecting Visa a payement method

please help please

 
Can't you use another payment method? Try to pay either via the terminal or the website: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hminaoui/accounting/choosein
