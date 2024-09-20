I want to pay for a vps on mt4 but cannot
Please, I just registered on mql5 community and subscribed to a signal. I want to register for a virtual server but cannot. My mql5 balance is showing $0 but when I wanted to pay through the terminal using my card, it refused to work. How do I go around this problem?
Emekadavid:
Deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left, during your MQL5 VPS purchase in your MT4/5 platform.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/emekadavid/accounting/choosein
Eleni Anna Branou:Thanks. I have done it
Pls I was debited twice for VPS purchase but I wasn't given VPS service why? Pls refund my money back
Justine Adedayo #:
Contact the Service Desk for financial issues please:
I bought VPS using a debit card. Now I want change debit card card but its not letting me to do. What options can I use?
Hi, I can't pay the VPS by card. I m unable to click on next when selecting Visa a payement method
