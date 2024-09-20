I want to pay for a vps on mt4 but cannot - page 2
Hi, I can't pay the VPS by card. I m unable to click on next when selecting Visa a payement method
please help please
Deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account first and then select the MQL5 way of payment during checkout.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hminaoui/accounting/choosein