About right-click trailing stop option

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Hello and yes I know there are a lot of topics about this but I was wondering because there is an option called Trailing Stop in right-click menu over a position.



Why isn´t there an API for manage directly this option instead inventing an EA and let it run in real-time. I don´t understand. Or if there is new functions that allow us to achieve this, please let us know. 

 
I noticed this menu recently but can't say if it was there all the time.
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