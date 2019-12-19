About right-click trailing stop option
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Hello and yes I know there are a lot of topics about this but I was wondering because there is an option called Trailing Stop in right-click menu over a position.
Why isn´t there an API for manage directly this option instead inventing an EA and let it run in real-time. I don´t understand. Or if there is new functions that allow us to achieve this, please let us know.