VPS chart objects
You can see here why a newbie like me got fooled...
It's not just that/you. I'd say that the term VPS is misleading here. It's really just a form of shared hosting, which is simpler to maintain and cheaper to run. But it's not a full virtual server, and therefore it's not a VPS. And it has limitations, such as the one you've found, which don't apply to a true VPS.
I've written a few EAs which access various chart objects - eg a text label "BUY" generated by an indicator.
BUT, it seems that when migrated to MQL VPS my EA can't access the objects, and looks like the indicator is not even uploaded to the server.
I tested this by placing a simple text label on a chart and emailed the ObjectsTotal() to myself. From my local terminal the count was 1, but after migration, the email from the VPS was 0.
I've searched a while for the answer, so this is my last resort...;)
Am I right in assuming an EA can't access chart objects on a VPS?
Andrew
When you synchronized the VPS, did you attach to the chart the indicator used to generate the objects? Objects that you add to the source chart
will not actually migrate to VPS.
There is no charts on MQ VPS. So no objects.
Actually, I was wrong. While there are no real charts, objects are well managed virtually.
So I checked if it's possible to work with chart objects : yes it is and it is working well. The indicator creates objects, and the EA find them
and read the properties correctly.
When you synchronized the VPS, did you attach to the chart the indicator
used to generate the objects? Objects that you add to the source chart will not actually migrate to VPS.
