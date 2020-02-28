VPS Q&A - page 2
I am using MQL's VPS, does this server speed look slow to you?....it looks slow to me!
It looks very good for MT4.
I found the reply of the user and the reply of admin related to the pings:
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.11.03 16:05
Order processing below 5ms is usually reserved for high rolling traders doing High Frequency Trading with specialised software and direct connections to liquidity providers.
I doubt you will ever find any MetaTrader broker able to do that speed, especially not with MetaTrader 4. The response times you are getting are actually quite good for MetaTrader 4.
Aytugan Khafizov, 2018.11.04 20:17
This is exactly what's happened.
Ping is a time which take a packed from VPS server reach to Broker's server.
Better ping means better execution.
BUT in addition to ping time, broker need some time to execute your order. ~50 ms is normal execution time for MT4 systems.
If you want more speed - find MT5 brokers, as MT5 has around 1-2 ms internal latency.
ok, so 61 is acceptable
interestingly, for a different broker who I have attached to MQL's VPS this is the speed,.... fast hey!
Of course, VPS ping is different for every broker/server, due to their data center proximity to MQL5 VP servers.
loading an EA to my pc = 1 activation
does migrating to MQL's VPS = a second activation?
thank you
No.
if it were not MQL's VPS it would be 2 activations, right?
to migrate to MQL VPS the buyer has to first activate the purchase on their pc
if my pc subsequently dies, a second activation has to be used on my new pc if I want to migrate updates/changes etc to MQL's VPS;
which happened to me 3 weeks after buying an expensive EA; activations used = 2
in contrast,
if I use a non-MQL VPS the activation is triggered only once on the VPS's server
so no matter how many times my local pc dies, and because updates etc are undertaken on the VPS's server,
as long as the VPS's computer doesnt die, activations used = 1
the ease of use of MQL's VPS is valuable, but it does require me to use up activations when/if my pc dies; non MQL VPS's do not