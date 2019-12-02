Volume Size allocation
Hello
How can i allocate volume size based on my Equity when i follow any strategy?
E.G.. if my equity= $1,000 and Provider Equity=$10,000. Provider open 1 standard then in my account it should open 0.1 lot (mini lot)
How can i do it?
These questions have been answered many times before, you should make a small search before you post the same question again.
The lot size of your copied trade is calculated automatically by the MQL5 signal copying system, based on both account's (signal provider's and signal subscriber's) balances, currencies and leverages.
You can decrease the lot size by lowering the participation percentage in signals settings (lower from the 95% max), but you can't increase it.
Yes, I found this answer before posting. but my question here is how to allocate size based on my Equity? Not deposit, and not Balance. it has to be proportional to my Equity as i might have other opened floating positions in my trading account that used in following other signals. this condition not included in Signals options as the one you attached. i am looking if there is any plugin i can use or any other option.
No, there isn't such thing and its highly unadvisable to have other open positions or trade in general, along a signal subscription, because that way you are interfering with the risk control and money management that the signal provider has in mind.
