annoying automatic market product tester ...
If you go to the product
first page , and choose Utilities from the category , then any category (even a Game :) )
Click Save ,then upload the file for testing .
//What im saying is ,if you choose Experts, the program is expected to trade//Although , its testing with balance 1 so you may already have chosen utilities...hmm//
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How annoying the automatic market product tester can be ... LOLs
An example test result report:
Balance for testing 1.0 ???
Is it realistic.... ???
And it does not even allow EA that does not trade at all, althoug the only way to access account/trade data you must use EA.
Hello ???
anyway..
it was just a weekend fun with MQL5