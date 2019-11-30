annoying automatic market product tester ...

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You got to be VERY PATIENT ;)
How annoying the automatic market product tester can be ... LOLs

An example test result report: 
test on EURUSD,H1
strategy tester report 1 total trades
test on NZDUSD,H1
 2017.02.02 13:47:24  Tester: not enough money for buy 0.20 NZDUSD at 0.73282 sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 [2017.02.02 13:47]
 2017.02.02 13:47:24  Tester: PrevBalance: 1.00, PrevPL: 0.00, PrevEquity 1.00, PrevMargin: 0.00, NewMargin: 146, FreeMargin: -145.46
 2017.02.02 13:47:24  Tester: pending order is deleted [no enough money]
there are no trading operations


Balance for testing 1.0 ???
Is it realistic.... ???


And it does not even allow EA that does not trade at all, althoug the only way to access account/trade data you must use EA.
Hello ???

anyway..
it was just a weekend fun with MQL5 



BALANCE 1.00

 

If you go to the product first page , and choose Utilities from the category , then any category (even a Game :) )
Click Save ,then upload the file for testing . 

//What im saying is ,if you choose Experts, the program is expected to trade//Although , its testing with balance 1 so you may already have chosen utilities...hmm//

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