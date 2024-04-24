(Error) Your product's category is Experts, correct program type for it is Expert Advisor

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Trying to upload my product to the market place and I keep seeing this at the Upload screen. 

"Your product's category is Experts, correct program type for it is Expert Advisor" 


Problem is there is no way to pick this option. As MQl4 has changed since then. And the how to page was made in 2012. And not Not updated for 2019


So I can't change, the type. I'm confused on what I'm sposta do next. Can any one help?

 

Hi, were you able to get a solution for this issue?

 
Steven Gikonyo Gathecha:

Hi, were you able to get a solution for this issue?

No MQL5 just ignored me it was so frustrating. Sorry buddy wish I could be more help. 
 
Steven Gikonyo Gathecha #:

Hi, were you able to get a solution for this issue?

I HAVE SAME THIS  PROBLEM CAN YOU HELP ?

 
Nafea Merai Bozo #:

I HAVE SAME THIS  PROBLEM CAN YOU HELP ?

First, don't shout (write in all capital letters), its  considered rude.

Secondly, if your program is not an expert, then select the approprate category in the 'add a new product' page.

Post a screenshot if you are talking for something else.

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