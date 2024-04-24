(Error) Your product's category is Experts, correct program type for it is Expert Advisor
Hi, were you able to get a solution for this issue?
Steven Gikonyo Gathecha:No MQL5 just ignored me it was so frustrating. Sorry buddy wish I could be more help.
Hi, were you able to get a solution for this issue?
Nafea Merai Bozo #:
I HAVE SAME THIS PROBLEM CAN YOU HELP ?
First, don't shout (write in all capital letters), its considered rude.
Secondly, if your program is not an expert, then select the approprate category in the 'add a new product' page.
Post a screenshot if you are talking for something else.
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Trying to upload my product to the market place and I keep seeing this at the Upload screen.
"Your product's category is Experts, correct program type for it is Expert Advisor"
Problem is there is no way to pick this option. As MQl4 has changed since then. And the how to page was made in 2012. And not Not updated for 2019
So I can't change, the type. I'm confused on what I'm sposta do next. Can any one help?