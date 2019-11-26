locked ea file
My brother purchased an EA about two years ago, for whatever reason did not use it , he sent it to me and in back testing it works very well. However it must of come with a license key for a particular account. We with to use the ea but it will not run. Checked with developer and they no longer support it and do not seem to want to let us use the ea. Of course we do not have the source file to make the needed changes, any ideas out there or are we stuck.
If the EA was purchased outside MQL5.com we can't help you.
If the EA was bought from MQL5.com Market, you only need to login into the MQL5 account that was used to make the purchase (MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community), then go down to the Market tab (in the Toolbox/Terminal window), click the Purchased option and then the Install button on the far right of the product you want to install.
without the source code it will not be possible to do much about it. I don't think that adviser was bought from MQL5 market as there are no such things as license keys that you have to input in the adviser to make it work.
On the other hand - if you can figure out what the advisers strategy is all about you can probably having developed something similar.....
