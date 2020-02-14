Indicators: Updated Meta Neural Dashboard
hello mate.
the dashboard does not load on to the chart. are there any modifications that i need to do somewhere? it is not in the indicators list of the chart
after i attach it to it
hello mate.
the dashboard does not load on to the chart. are there any modifications that i need to do somewhere? it is not in the indicators list of the chart after i attach it to it
attach both indicators to daily charts and nothing else. If you attach to other then D1 the dashboard will be removed!
hello sir
there is not loaded to chart
thanks
hello sir
there is not loaded to chart
thanks
read post #3
read post #3
thanks
Hello Kenneth,
Nice to see this running again. I have 2 queries. The first is when I load onto a chart I am getting four silver Label texts under the directional bars and Above the comment. Is there something else I need to have on my platform or is this normal when first loaded? Second, I went and read the other thread and I notice that that was an EA but your is an indicator? Is this intentional?
Thanks again for your efforts.
Hello Kenneth,
Nice to see this running again. I have 2 queries. The first is when I load onto a chart I am getting four silver Label texts under the directional bars and Above the comment. Is there something else I need to have on my platform or is this normal when first loaded? Second, I went and read the other thread and I notice that that was an EA but your is an indicator? Is this intentional?
Thanks again for your efforts.
Thanks,
well i did thought it was an interesting but old indicator so i did some changes to it and perhaps gave it some new life....or not :P
There is what i believe in that old forum tread also an EA included and i have no idea if that one works or not. 'Updated Meta Neural Dashboard' is only an indicator for trading manual.
Load both indicators to a Daily chart and wait for new tick, see post #3
I can't tell if it's working 100% as is for now, i just did some corrections that i thought was needed - see source code beginning for information on what's been done
Thanks,
well i did thought it was an interesting but old indicator so i did some changes to it and perhaps gave it some new life....or not :P
There is what i believe in that old forum tread also an EA included and i have no idea if that one works or not. 'Updated Meta Neural Dashboard' is only an indicator for trading manual.
Load both indicators to a Daily chart and wait for new tick, see post #3
I can't tell if it's working 100% as is for now, i just did some corrections that i thought was needed - see source code beginning for information on what's been done
Hi Kenneth, yes I did follow the instructions see attachment showing the 4 Label texts above the signal. This is what I am curious about?
Thanks
maahome
Hi Kenneth, yes I did follow the instructions see attachment showing the 4 Label texts above the signal. This is what I am curious about?
Thanks
maahome
I guess when a new signal arrives there will text shown....not just 'label'.....Try on different symbols and if one already have a signal it may show text as it should....have no idea why and as i wrote there may be more issues whit the indicator
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Updated Meta Neural Dashboard:
An old forum indicator that's been updated
Author: Kenneth Parling