Card pay

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hello,

i have not deposited using cardpay..

can i withdraw earned funds using cardpay option?

is card pay only to refund back to card..?

 
Payments and payment methods - the article
Payments and payment methods
Payments and payment methods
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Internal payment system was initially created in MQL5.community for payment of fees to authors of Articles. But the community's life does not stay still, and plenty of services, useful for traders and implying commodity-money relations between two parties, has emerged on the web-site since the launch of the payment system: Market — A store of...
 
Abubakar Saidu:

hello,

i have not deposited using cardpay..

can i withdraw earned funds using cardpay option?

is card pay only to refund back to card..?

Yes, you should be able to withdraw earned funds to a previously unused (in MQL5.com) card.

 

Okay thank you all.

 

   

 Problem with cardpay withdrawal..

i used my country currency Visa card and i got the error above

do i need to open a USD Dolar account and get a visa USD Dolar Card to resolve this problem

Anyone successfully withdraw using CARDPAY please explain what type of visa you used for withdrawing

do you use another currency account or another currency Visa Card?

please explain..

many people would also want to know

will Visa Direct card solve the problem?

{Visa Direct

If you need to receive money from abroad*, there is no faster, safer or simpler way to do it than via Visa Direct. All you need to do is to provide your name and your 16 digit Visa Card number to the sender and you are set to receive funds in the currency of your card.

Once the transaction has been completed by the sender, the funds are made available in your card account almost immediately and you can withdraw from an ATM or spend electronically via POS or web at participating merchants.

}




 
Abubakar Saidu:

   

 Problem with cardpay withdrawal..

i used my country currency Visa card and i got the error above

do i need to open a USD Dolar account and get a visa USD Dolar Card to resolve this problem

Anyone successfully withdraw using CARDPAY please explain what type of visa you used for withdrawing

do you use another currency account or another currency Visa Card?

please explain..

many people would also want to know

will Visa Direct card solve the problem?

{Visa Direct

If you need to receive money from abroad*, there is no faster, safer or simpler way to do it than via Visa Direct. All you need to do is to provide your name and your 16 digit Visa Card number to the sender and you are set to receive funds in the currency of your card.

Once the transaction has been completed by the sender, the funds are made available in your card account almost immediately and you can withdraw from an ATM or spend electronically via POS or web at participating merchants.

}




Contact your bank, some Central banks restricts banks under their jurisdiction from accepting external transfers to card. In other words while Visa direct cards may be able to receive funds sent from abroad, your bank may not allow it
 
Ibrahim Akin Karakaya:

Use webmoney instead..

 
I have the same problem. I can't withdraw money over $ 99. I shoot for up to $ 99 without problems. But I can't withdraw more than $ 99. I use two different banks. I also met with the two banks. There are no restrictions. I would appreciate if you help. Thanks.
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Ibrahim Akin Karakaya:
I have the same problem. I can't withdraw money over $ 99. I shoot for up to $ 99 without problems. But I can't withdraw more than $ 99. I use two different banks. I also met with the two banks. There are no restrictions. I would appreciate if you help. Thanks.

As you can see in your message, Cardpay rejected your withdrawal and not MQL5.com.

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