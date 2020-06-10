Card pay
- www.mql5.com
hello,
i have not deposited using cardpay..
can i withdraw earned funds using cardpay option?
is card pay only to refund back to card..?
Yes, you should be able to withdraw earned funds to a previously unused (in MQL5.com) card.
Okay thank you all.
Problem with cardpay withdrawal..
i used my country currency Visa card and i got the error above
do i need to open a USD Dolar account and get a visa USD Dolar Card to resolve this problem
Anyone successfully withdraw using CARDPAY please explain what type of visa you used for withdrawing
do you use another currency account or another currency Visa Card?
please explain..
many people would also want to know
will Visa Direct card solve the problem?
{Visa Direct
If you need to receive money from abroad*, there is no faster, safer or simpler way to do it than via Visa Direct. All you need to do is to provide your name and your 16 digit Visa Card number to the sender and you are set to receive funds in the currency of your card.
Once the transaction has been completed by the sender, the funds are made available in your card account almost immediately and you can withdraw from an ATM or spend electronically via POS or web at participating merchants.
}
Problem with cardpay withdrawal..
i used my country currency Visa card and i got the error above
do i need to open a USD Dolar account and get a visa USD Dolar Card to resolve this problem
Anyone successfully withdraw using CARDPAY please explain what type of visa you used for withdrawing
do you use another currency account or another currency Visa Card?
please explain..
many people would also want to know
will Visa Direct card solve the problem?
{Visa Direct
If you need to receive money from abroad*, there is no faster, safer or simpler way to do it than via Visa Direct. All you need to do is to provide your name and your 16 digit Visa Card number to the sender and you are set to receive funds in the currency of your card.
Once the transaction has been completed by the sender, the funds are made available in your card account almost immediately and you can withdraw from an ATM or spend electronically via POS or web at participating merchants.
}
Use webmoney instead..
I have the same problem. I can't withdraw money over $ 99. I shoot for up to $ 99 without problems. But I can't withdraw more than $ 99. I use two different banks. I also met with the two banks. There are no restrictions. I would appreciate if you help. Thanks.
As you can see in your message, Cardpay rejected your withdrawal and not MQL5.com.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hello,
i have not deposited using cardpay..
can i withdraw earned funds using cardpay option?
is card pay only to refund back to card..?