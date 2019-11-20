MT4 VPS Hosting.
Boristabby55:
My Broker, LMFX, cannot provide hosting since my home version of Windows 10 does not support Remote Desktop. Is Remote Desktop required for other's VPS services?
If hosting is available elsewhere please let me know. I am running Expert Advisors with Indicators and Scripts.
You can use MQL5 integrated VPS.
Right click on your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server.
It depends if your EA's use a dll.
Also many VPS providers offer a web based remote desktop solution.
Virtual hosting for MetaTrader 5
- www.mql5.com
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You are missing trading opportunities:
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My Broker, LMFX, cannot provide hosting since my home version of Windows 10 does not support Remote Desktop. Is Remote Desktop required for other's VPS services?
If hosting is available elsewhere please let me know. I am running Expert Advisors with Indicators and Scripts.