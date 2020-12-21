MT4 Notifications not working
Hello you have to use your MetaQuotes ID in that is on your profile page.
Check the tab Notifications.
See here: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/476
Hello you have to use your MetaQuotes ID in that is on your profile page.
Check the tab Notifications.
See here: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/476
Thanks Marco for your help, I inserted the MetaQuotes ID but is like there is a problem connecting with the MetaQuotes server...
The first error message you describe is related to loging in to community service and not for the push notifications these require a separate MetaQuotes-ID as described in the article.
The second error can be related to the push notifications functionality so im going to try to send some messages myself to see if it works.
The first error message you describe is related to loging in to community service and not for the push notifications these require a separate MetaQuotes-ID as described in the article.
The second error can be related to the push notifications functionality so im going to try to send some messages myself to see if it works.
Hi Marco
It seems that this error has never been fixed, this is still happening today. Also I can't get an ID for MT4 mobile. MT5 mobile has no problem.
Hi Marco
It seems that this error has never been fixed, this is still happening today. Also I can't get an ID for MT4 mobile. MT5 mobile has no problem.
I have the same problem of not getting MetaQuote ID for MetaTrader 5 Mobile Platform for two of my andriod phones.
Before I install the latest version of MetaTrader 5 Mobile Platform, it was working fine getting MetaQuote ID and Push notification was working fine too.
For your informtion, both MT4 and MT5 mobile platform has the same problem.
I have the exact same issue, notifications are not being delivered (version 4.00 build 1260 from 24 Jan 2020) !!!
Is Metaquotes looking at this issue ??!!!
Thanks.
JP
i was update new ver mt4 but my id metaqoute is blank / no id view
Are you talking about MT4 Mobile App ??
You are getting "MetaQuotes ID: Not registered" error ?
Hello! I'm using MT4 on Mac OS 10.13.6 and I can not receive notification on my mobile device. I keep receiving the following errors
MQL5.community: authorization failed
Notifications: failed send request [0] notify.mql5.net:443 failed
Someone can help me?
Hi I'm checking to see if this got resolved? I'm using MT4 on my Mac via AxiTrader install and I'm getting this same error message when I press the "Test" button and check my Journal tab.
This is my MT4 build: Version 4.00 build 1280 24 July 2020
My Mac is Late 2017 iMac running 10.12.6. (primarily haven't up dated so I can run older apps the are 32bit, which you can't do with the late OS X update)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello! I'm using MT4 on Mac OS 10.13.6 and I can not receive notification on my mobile device. I keep receiving the following errors
MQL5.community: authorization failed
Notifications: failed send request [0] notify.mql5.net:443 failed
Someone can help me?