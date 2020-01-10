MT4 indicator - lines for profit and loss

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[Deleted]  

hi, i am trying to add commission and swaps option for my code, i am unable to do so, kindly help.



#property version       "2.00"

#property description   "The indicator displays profit (loss) on the current symbol."
#property description   "You can freely drag and drop the line to display the current profit or loss."
#property strict 
#property indicator_chart_window

enum   choice1 {cash,points};
input  choice1 summ_in=cash;              //To count in money or in pips
enum   choice0 {yes,no};
input  choice0 add_pending=yes;           //Add pending orders to calculate
extern int     MagicNumber=0;             //Magic Number (0 - all orders by symbol)
extern double  offset=200;                //Offset for first print (from average price)
extern color   profit_color=LimeGreen;    //Color profit
extern color   loss_color=DarkOrange;     //Color loss

datetime       time_f1,time_f2;
double         buy_lots,buy_sum_price,buy_sum_comission;
double         sell_lots,sell_sum_price,sell_sum_comission;
double         sell_avg_price,buy_avg_price,price_buy_line,price_sell_line;
double         summ_stoplimit_price;
string         Label_prefix="lpl_";
int            totalOrders,how_StopLimit;
int            TICKETS_StopLimit[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,1);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,1);
   offset=NormalizeDouble(offset*_Point,_Digits);
   time_f1=Time[Bars-1];
   time_f2=Time[0];

   CreateLines();

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   DeleteObjects();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   if(how_StopLimit>0)
     {
      double summ=0;
      for(int i=0; i<how_StopLimit; i++)
        {
         OrderSelectbyTicket(TICKETS_StopLimit[i]);
         summ+=OrderOpenPrice();
        }
      if(summ_stoplimit_price!=summ)
        {summ_stoplimit_price=summ; CreateLines();}
     }

   if(totalOrders!=OrdersTotal()) CreateLines();

   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {

///move long
   if(price_buy_line>0 && id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && sparam=="1" && price_buy_line!=NormalizeDouble(ObjectGetDouble(0,Label_prefix+"lbuy",OBJPROP_PRICE,0),_Digits))
     {
      if(ObjectFind(Label_prefix+"lbuy")>=0)
        {
         price_buy_line=NormalizeDouble(ObjectGetDouble(0,Label_prefix+"lbuy",OBJPROP_PRICE,0),_Digits);
         SetLevel("buy");
        }
     }

///move short
   if(price_sell_line>0 && id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE && sparam=="1" && price_sell_line!=NormalizeDouble(ObjectGetDouble(0,Label_prefix+"lsell",OBJPROP_PRICE,0),_Digits))
     {
      if(ObjectFind(Label_prefix+"lsell")>=0)
        {
         price_sell_line=NormalizeDouble(ObjectGetDouble(0,Label_prefix+"lsell",OBJPROP_PRICE,0),_Digits);
         SetLevel("sell");
        }
     }

//check delete
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)
     {
      if((price_sell_line>0 && sparam==Label_prefix+"lsell") || (price_buy_line>0 && sparam==Label_prefix+"lbuy"))
         CreateLines();
     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateLines()
  {
   double Tick_Value=NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(_Symbol,MODE_TICKVALUE),_Digits);

   CalcPosition();

   if(buy_lots>0)
     {
      buy_avg_price=NormalizeDouble(buy_sum_price/buy_lots+(buy_sum_comission/buy_lots/Tick_Value*_Point),_Digits);
      if(ObjectFind(Label_prefix+"lbuy")>=0) price_buy_line=NormalizeDouble(ObjectGetDouble(0,Label_prefix+"lbuy",OBJPROP_PRICE,0),_Digits);
      if(price_buy_line<=0) price_buy_line=buy_avg_price+offset;
      SetLevel("buy");
     }

   if(sell_lots>0)
     {
      sell_avg_price=NormalizeDouble(sell_sum_price/sell_lots-(sell_sum_comission/sell_lots/Tick_Value*_Point),_Digits);
      if(ObjectFind(Label_prefix+"lsell")>=0) price_sell_line=NormalizeDouble(ObjectGetDouble(0,Label_prefix+"lsell",OBJPROP_PRICE,0),_Digits);
      if(price_sell_line<=0) price_sell_line=sell_avg_price-offset;
      SetLevel("sell");
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetLevel(string prefix)
  {
   double profit;
   double Tick_Value=NormalizeDouble(MarketInfo(_Symbol,MODE_TICKVALUE),_Digits);

   if(prefix=="sell") profit=((summ_in==cash)?(sell_avg_price-price_sell_line)/_Point*sell_lots*Tick_Value:(sell_avg_price-price_sell_line)/_Point);
   else profit=((summ_in==cash)?(price_buy_line-buy_avg_price)/_Point*buy_lots*Tick_Value:(price_buy_line-buy_avg_price)/_Point);

   double procent=profit/(AccountBalance()/100);

   string new_txt=((prefix=="sell")?"Short: ":"Long: ")+DoubleToString(profit,((summ_in==cash)?2:0))+"  ("+DoubleToString(procent,2)+"%)";
   color cvet=((profit>=_Point/2) ? profit_color : loss_color);

   SetFibo(Label_prefix+"f"+prefix,((prefix=="sell")?price_sell_line:price_buy_line),cvet,new_txt);
   SetHLine(Label_prefix+"l"+prefix,((prefix=="sell")?price_sell_line:price_buy_line));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetHLine(
              string   lines_name,
              double   lines_price
              )
  {
   if(ObjectFind(lines_name)<0)
     {
      ObjectCreate(0,lines_name,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,lines_price);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,lines_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrNONE);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,lines_name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,1);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,lines_name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,true);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,lines_name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,true);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,lines_name,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,lines_name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,10);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,lines_name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
      ObjectSetString(0,lines_name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n");
     }
   else
     {
      ObjectSetDouble(0,lines_name,OBJPROP_PRICE1,lines_price);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetFibo(const string   nname,
             double         price1,
             color          cvet,
             string         text
             )
  {
   if(ObjectFind(nname)<0)
     {
      ObjectCreate(0,nname,OBJ_FIBO,0,time_f1,price1,time_f2,price1);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,nname,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrNONE);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,nname,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,nname,OBJPROP_WIDTH,1);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,nname,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,nname,OBJPROP_SELECTED,false);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,nname,OBJPROP_BACK,true);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,nname,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,true);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,nname,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
      ObjectSetString(0,nname,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n");
      ObjectSetInteger(0,nname,OBJPROP_LEVELS,1);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,nname,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,0,cvet);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,nname,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,0,1);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,nname,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE,0,STYLE_SOLID);
      ObjectSetString(0,nname,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,0,text);
     }
   else
     {
      ObjectSetInteger(0,nname,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,0,cvet);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,nname,OBJPROP_TIME1,time_f1);
      ObjectSetDouble(0,nname,OBJPROP_PRICE1,price1);
      ObjectSetDouble(0,nname,OBJPROP_PRICE2,price1);
      ObjectSetString(0,nname,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,0,text);
     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteObjects()
  {
   for(int i=ObjectsTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      string name=ObjectName(i);
      if(StringFind(name,Label_prefix,0)>=0)
         ObjectDelete(0,name);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CalcPosition()
  {
   totalOrders=OrdersTotal();
   buy_lots=buy_sum_price=buy_sum_comission=0;
   sell_lots=sell_sum_price=sell_sum_comission=0;
   how_StopLimit=0;
   ArrayResize(TICKETS_StopLimit,0);

   if(totalOrders>0)
     {
      for(int i=0;i<totalOrders;i++)
        {
         bool i2=false;while(i2==false && !IsStopped())i2=OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
         if(OrderSymbol()==_Symbol && (MagicNumber==0 || MagicNumber==OrderMagicNumber()) && (add_pending==yes || OrderType()<2))
           {
            if(OrderType()==OP_BUY || OrderType()==OP_BUYLIMIT || OrderType()==OP_BUYSTOP)
              {
               buy_lots+=OrderLots();
               buy_sum_price+=OrderOpenPrice()*OrderLots();
               buy_sum_comission+=OrderSwap()+OrderCommission();

               if(OrderType()==OP_BUYLIMIT || OrderType()==OP_BUYSTOP)
                 {
                  how_StopLimit++;
                  ArrayResize(TICKETS_StopLimit,how_StopLimit);
                  TICKETS_StopLimit[how_StopLimit-1]=OrderTicket();
                 }

              }
            if(OrderType()==OP_SELL || OrderType()==OP_SELLLIMIT || OrderType()==OP_SELLSTOP)
              {
               sell_lots+=OrderLots();
               sell_sum_price+=OrderOpenPrice()*OrderLots();
               sell_sum_comission+=OrderSwap()+OrderCommission();

               if(OrderType()==OP_SELLLIMIT || OrderType()==OP_SELLSTOP)
                 {
                  how_StopLimit++;
                  ArrayResize(TICKETS_StopLimit,how_StopLimit);
                  TICKETS_StopLimit[how_StopLimit-1]=OrderTicket();
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
   if(sell_lots==0) {ObjectDelete(0,Label_prefix+"lsell"); ObjectDelete(0,Label_prefix+"fsell"); price_sell_line=0;}
   if(buy_lots==0) {ObjectDelete(0,Label_prefix+"lbuy"); ObjectDelete(0,Label_prefix+"fbuy"); price_buy_line=0;}
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OrderSelectbyTicket(int ord_ticket)
  {
   bool i2=false;
   while(i2==false && !IsStopped())
     {
      i2=OrderSelect(ord_ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

with the same code i am also getting a little price overlap issue, can anyone help me to resolve it please

[Deleted]  
with few adjustment that i need, i also observed one error, which in code it is clear but appearing on display, the price shown in image is getting overlap by a black block, kindly help me to resolve it please.
[Deleted]  

please i need help over this error, kindly help, price is not showing.

@Keith Watford @Alain Verleyen


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