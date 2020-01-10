MT4 indicator - lines for profit and loss
with few adjustment that i need, i also observed one error, which in code it is clear but appearing on display, the price shown in image is getting overlap by a black block, kindly help me to resolve it please.
please i need help over this error, kindly help, price is not showing.
@Keith Watford @Alain Verleyen
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hi, i am trying to add commission and swaps option for my code, i am unable to do so, kindly help.