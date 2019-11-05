Non-repainting EA's showing different signals on timeframe change.

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I have these MTF EAs that once the EA is loaded and let to run for about 2 hours. Then the TF is changed and recalculation occurs, signals change. For instance, a buy signal that might have caused a buy trade is there no more and the market is clearly going in a different direction.
What could this be the problem because my indicators are not repainting?
 

MTF is multi-timeframe.

  • If you attach indicator to the chart so the only valid signal is the signal from the previous bar(s) (because the signal on the currect bar is continuing painting).
  • If you attach indicator in MTF mode to the chart (for example, you attach indicator with H1 mode to M5 chart) so it is same - for example: current H1 bar is continuing painting on M5 chart ... M5 is 5 minutes ... and 12 M5 bars = one H1 bar ... so - it is continuing paiting during the 12 bars on M5 chart in case MTF mode is H1 ... and that is why it looks like it is repainting for MTf indicator but it is not (it is continuing painting).
  • If you are talking about EA for automated trading so it depends on how it was coded.
 
Thanks
 
Sergey Golubev:

MTF is multi-timeframe.

  • If you attach indicator to the chart so the only valid signal is the signal from the previous bar(s) (because the signal on the currect bar is continuing painting).
  • If you attach indicator in MTF mode to the chart (for example, you attach indicator with H1 mode to M5 chart) so it is same - for example: current H1 bar is continuing painting on M5 chart ... M5 is 5 minutes ... and 12 M5 bars = one H1 bar ... so - it is continuing paiting during the 12 bars on M5 chart in case MTF mode is H1 ... and that is why it looks like it is repainting for MTf indicator but it is not (it is continuing painting).
  • If you are talking about EA for automated trading so it depends on how it was coded.

So why should this signals disappear after recalculation on timeframe change please?

 
Austin Omonyo:

So why should this signals disappear after recalculation on timeframe change please?

It depends on how it was coded, and it depends on the data/quotes on different timeframe.
For example, when change timeframe of the chart ... is it MT4 or MT5?
Because if it is MT4 so you should prepare the data for the chart; and in case of MT5 - you should wait when the data is loaded to Metatrader by itself and to chart af etr that ...

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You told about EA ... but how EA can show the signal? EA is for automated trading (it is not for signal) ...
Of course, there are some special EAs which can show the signals and so on ...

I think - you are talking about indicator, right?

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There are many kind of indicators:

  • non-repainted indicators (there are majority);
  • repainted indicators - repainted by mistake made by the coder);
  • recalculated indicators (recalculatiopn was made by the coder and it is the part of those indicators' strategy; means: it is not mistake by coder);
  • repainting indicators (indicators which were especially coded to re-paint, for example: zigzag indicator, super-signal indicator, and few more).

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So, it may be the several reason:

  • your Metatrader does not have enough data/quotes (price data) on the chart for every timeframe, or
  • your indicator was coded to be re-painted (especially, or mistakenly),
  • or more reason.
 

You can check custom candles indicator from the post to understand what I am talking about -


Multi Timeframe Indicators
Multi Timeframe Indicators
  • 2016.06.12
  • www.mql5.com
Hi all, I've been wanting to have the ability to plot indicators from different timeframes on my chart, but MT doesn't have this capability built i...
 
Sergey Golubev:

You can check custom candles indicator from the post to understand what I am talking about -


Thanks Sergey. 
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