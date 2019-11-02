MT4 optimization problem
Code your EA to trade with a profit. It made zero profitable trades.
Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
The Ea can make profits. Sometimes I just rebot my PC, and it can run the results, and sometimes cannot
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There is no result after optimization
2019.11.02 02:33:18.030 XXX: optimization finished in 0:00:20, 5721 cache records were used, 5721 cache records rejected
2019.11.02 02:33:18.034 There were 2727 passes done during optimization, 2727 results have been discarded as insignificant