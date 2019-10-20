Help! MT4 Subscription Failed
I am trying to purchase Signals from my MT4 platform Live account.
I have funds to purchase the signal but it doesn't matter what signal I purchase I get the same Subscription failed error.
I have selected signals that currently run on Forex.com with same leverage of 1:50.
The fact that the signal is on a forex.com server, doesn't necessarily mean that it follows the FIFO rule.
Filter your desired signal by FIFO rule filter.
The fact that the signal is on a forex.com server, doesn't necessarily mean that it follows the FIFO rule.
Filter your desired signal by FIFO rule filter.
Hi thanks for your advice. I did a search with FIFO rule filter and leverage of 1:50. Only three signals are offered so I tried to buy those signals and I am still getting the same Subscription failed message due to FIFO rule. Do you have any other suggestions?
If the system gives you that message, I suspect there isn't anything else you can do.
I would told you to contact the Service Desk, but they don't deal with this kind of things.
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I am trying to purchase Signals from my MT4 platform Live account.
I have funds to purchase the signal but it doesn't matter what signal I purchase I get the same Subscription failed error.
I have selected signals that currently run on Forex.com with same leverage of 1:50.