Help! MT4 Subscription Failed

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I am trying to purchase Signals from my MT4 platform Live account.

I have funds to purchase the signal but it doesn't matter what signal I purchase I get the same Subscription failed error.

I have selected signals that currently run on Forex.com with same leverage of 1:50.

Subscription failed

 
cyberhumint:

I am trying to purchase Signals from my MT4 platform Live account.

I have funds to purchase the signal but it doesn't matter what signal I purchase I get the same Subscription failed error.

I have selected signals that currently run on Forex.com with same leverage of 1:50.


The fact that the signal is on a forex.com server, doesn't necessarily mean that it follows the FIFO rule.

Filter your desired signal by FIFO rule filter.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

The fact that the signal is on a forex.com server, doesn't necessarily mean that it follows the FIFO rule.

Filter your desired signal by FIFO rule filter.

Hi thanks for your advice. I did a search with FIFO rule filter and leverage of 1:50. Only three signals are offered so I tried to buy those signals and I am still getting the same Subscription failed message due to FIFO rule. Do you have any other suggestions? 
 
cyberhumint:
Hi thanks for your advice. I did a search with FIFO rule filter and leverage of 1:50. Only three signals are offered so I tried to buy those signals and I am still getting the same Subscription failed message due to FIFO rule. Do you have any other suggestions? 

If the system gives you that message, I suspect there isn't anything else you can do.

I would told you to contact the Service Desk, but they don't deal with this kind of things.

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