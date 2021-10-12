mql5 signal subscription failed
Ahmad Jalal Bsam Assil:
please help me i try to copy one signal i find this error
mql5 signal subscription failed only subscriptions to signals running on your broker trading accounts are allowed
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please help me i try to copy one signal i find this error
mql5 signal subscription failed only subscriptions to signals running on your broker trading accounts are allowed