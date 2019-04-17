Subscribed to signal but nothing happens
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Hi,
I've deposited funds in MQL5, subscribed to a signal, have my MT4 terminal open, but nothing happens. My signal provider has opened a trade which isn't opened on my account.
Are there additional steps to be taken?
Thanks