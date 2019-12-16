MT5 build 2170 - Strategy tester problem
Latest MT5 build came along with great upgrades, but I am having trouble selecting a symbol/currency for single test in the new strategy tester.
Regarless timeframe, the only choises I got are "all market watch symbols" and "GBPUSD".
Thanks in advance for any help.
You need to double click on All Market Watch symbols in order to expand your choices.
You need to double click on All Market Watch symbols in order to expand your choices.
Thanks for your response.
I did that, but nothing changes. I also restarted several times.
I really don't know what to do.
Thanks for your response.
I did that, but nothing changes. I also restarted several times.
I really don't know what to do.
I think its a broker related problem, try to re-install the terminal from your broker's members download area.
I'm having the same issue.
What worked for me was adding a new symbol from a specific group from symbol list. After done that I was able to select that symbol located in some group.
If you already have selected one symbol from the specific group that it's not showing, try selecting some different symbol, maybe all from market watch, and repeat procedure above.
Ps: When I restart MT5, I need to repeat process again. This seems related more with a bug than broker's problem.
Best regards.
I'm having the same issue.
What worked for me was adding a new symbol from a specific group from symbol list. After done that I was able to select that symbol located in some group.
If you already have selected one symbol from the specific group that it's not showing, try selecting some different symbol, maybe all from market watch, and repeat procedure above.
Ps: When I restart MT5, I need to repeat process again. This seems related more with a bug than broker's problem.
Best regards.
All is now fine, I reinstalled terminal.
Disabling and re-enabling strategy tester seems to work too.
Thanks again
Yes, I found this bug too.
It login in with 2 different broker. It was with one but not on second.
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Latest MT5 build came along with great upgrades, but I am having trouble selecting a symbol/currency for single test in the new strategy tester.
Regarless timeframe, the only choices I got are "all market watch symbols" and "GBPUSD".
Thanks in advance for any help.