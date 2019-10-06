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if(EMA5 < LWEMA200-MA_Trigger*Point && EMA5P > LWEMA200P-MA_Trigger*Point); if(EMA8 < LWEMA200-MA_Trigger*Point && EMA8P > LWEMA200P-MA_Trigger*Point); if(EMA13 < LWEMA200-MA_Trigger*Point && EMA13P > LWEMA200P-MA_Trigger*Point); if(EMA21 < LWEMA200-MA_Trigger*Point && EMA21P > LWEMA200P-MA_Trigger*Point)
if(EMA5…) DO NOTHING; if(EMA8…) DO NOTHING; if(EMA13…) DO NOTHING; if(EMA21…){closeTheOrder;}
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&& OrdersTotal()<1);Using OrdersTotal (or OrdersHistoryTotal) directly and/or no Magic number filtering on your OrderSelect loop means your code is incompatible with every EA (including itself on other charts and manual trading.)
Symbol Doesn't equal Ordersymbol when another currency is added to another seperate chart . - MQL4 programming forum
MagicNumber: "Magic" Identifier of the Order - MQL4 Articles
- Lawson_Oma: Someone can help me?Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
Define the problem for which you need help..
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I try to create an EA basing on the cross of 5 MA and stochastic. Someone can help me?
Please!!!
The code: