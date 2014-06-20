AUDUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 15.06 - 22.06: Weekly Breakout to Ranging - page 2

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newdigital:

If D1 price will break 0.9437 resistance level so the primary bullish will be continuing.
If not so we may see the ranging market condition or correction within bullish.

  • Recommendation for long: watch D1 price for breaking 0.9437 resistance levels on close bar for possible buy trade
  • Recommendation to go short: n/a
  • Trading Summary: ranging

So, this trading week is finishing and we should tell something about this pairs:

  • D1 price did not break 0.9437 resistance
  • D1 price is floating/ranging between 0.9437 and 0.9321 support/resistance levels in bullish ranging way
  • H4 price is floaing between 0.9431 resistance and 0.9390 support moving along Sinkou Span A line which is vistual border between primary bullish and primary bearish on the chart
  • H4 price is crossing Sinkou Span line now on open bat for breakdown coming to inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo for future possible ranging condition as well


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