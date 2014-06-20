AUDUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 15.06 - 22.06: Weekly Breakout to Ranging - page 2
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newdigital:
If D1 price will break 0.9437 resistance level so the primary bullish will be continuing.
If not so we may see the ranging market condition or correction within bullish.
So, this trading week is finishing and we should tell something about this pairs: