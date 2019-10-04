Symbols comparison
William Roeder:Sorry, Didn’t get it
EURUSD has the range 1.10 … 1.14 and USDJPY has 110 … 140 makes no sense to compare them any more than comparing MPH vs furlongs per fortnight.
EURUSD has the range 1.10 … 1.14 and USDJPY has 110 … 140 makes no sense to compare them any more than comparing MPH vs furlongs per fortnight.
waelkamel:
Hay Everybody,
I am using MT4.my question is: how can i compare two symbols on the same chart window, for example , I want to compare XAU/USD monthly chart with the the Dow30 monthly chart as well.
There isn't a MT4 option that allows you to put 2 instruments on the same chart, but you can always stack them horizontally.
Otherwise you could search the Codebase, the Market or order something that will have that option in Freelance.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hay Everybody,
I am using MT4.my question is: how can i compare two symbols on the same chart window, for example , I want to compare XAU/USD monthly chart with the the Dow30 monthly chart as well.