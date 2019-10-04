Symbols comparison

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Hay Everybody, 

I am using MT4.my question is:  how can i compare two symbols on the same chart window, for example , I want to compare XAU/USD monthly chart with the the Dow30 monthly chart as well. 

 
EURUSD has the range 1.10 … 1.14 and USDJPY has 110 … 140 makes no sense to compare them any more than comparing MPH vs furlongs per fortnight.
 
William Roeder:
EURUSD has the range 1.10 … 1.14 and USDJPY has 110 … 140 makes no sense to compare them any more than comparing MPH vs furlongs per fortnight.
Sorry, Didn’t get it 
 
waelkamel:

Hay Everybody, 

I am using MT4.my question is:  how can i compare two symbols on the same chart window, for example , I want to compare XAU/USD monthly chart with the the Dow30 monthly chart as well. 

There isn't a MT4 option that allows you to put 2 instruments on the same chart, but you can always stack them horizontally.

Otherwise you could search the Codebase, the Market or order something that will have that option in Freelance.



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