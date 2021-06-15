Download of purchased Indicator from Market did not work - page 2
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From your screenshot, I can see that you are using an old build of MT5. Please update to the latest official build 2940 (64 bit). Also, please note that 32 bit is no longer supported for Market access.
You can see from the attached pic that I already logged into MQL5 on my MT5 account (on the upper right). WHERE is the Market tab?!. I can't find it anywhere, thus can not find my paid indicator!
Also make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your stnc login and NOT any other, email facebook etc.