Money frozen, can't pay my developer!

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Hi,

I can't pay my developer anymore even though I have enough money in my wallet. A few days ago I deposited 100 USD to my account @ mql5.com using PayPal and actually can see this transfer listed in my respective history. I've never faced such problem before and Service Desk doesn't respond to my request.

How can I solve the issue, can anybody help please?

Best,

Bernhard
Files:
Balance.png  2 kb
Error.png  10 kb
 

hi Bernhard,

you have only 100 usd available,

and you should pay 100 usd + 19% vat = 119 USD,

you need to upload more money...

best,

Gianluca.

 
Gianluca Bonfanti:

hi Bernhard,

you have only 100 usd available,

and you should pay 100 usd + 19% vat = 119 USD,

you need to upload more money...

best,

Gianluca.

Hey Gianluca,

Thanks a lot for this information! Are you sure about this? I mean till now the "budget" set in "Freelance/Job" always was gross in past including all fees etc.

Best,

Bernhard

 
Bernhard Stremayr:

Hey Gianluca,

Thanks a lot for this information! Are you sure about this? I mean till now the "budget" set in "Freelance/Job" always was gross in past including all fees etc.

Best,

Bernhard

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Thanks Alexander.
 

I was in a similar position thinking I had sufficient funds not being aware of the VAT element

The question is ... What is mql5 VAT number and how do you get a vat invoice when the service desk is a joke

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