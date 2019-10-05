Money frozen, can't pay my developer!
hi Bernhard,
you have only 100 usd available,
and you should pay 100 usd + 19% vat = 119 USD,
you need to upload more money...
best,
Gianluca.
hi Bernhard,
you have only 100 usd available,
and you should pay 100 usd + 19% vat = 119 USD,
you need to upload more money...
best,
Gianluca.
Hey Gianluca,
Thanks a lot for this information! Are you sure about this? I mean till now the "budget" set in "Freelance/Job" always was gross in past including all fees etc.
Best,
Bernhard
Hey Gianluca,
Thanks a lot for this information! Are you sure about this? I mean till now the "budget" set in "Freelance/Job" always was gross in past including all fees etc.
Best,
Bernhard
-
I was in a similar position thinking I had sufficient funds not being aware of the VAT element
The question is ... What is mql5 VAT number and how do you get a vat invoice when the service desk is a joke
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Hi,
I can't pay my developer anymore even though I have enough money in my wallet. A few days ago I deposited 100 USD to my account @ mql5.com using PayPal and actually can see this transfer listed in my respective history. I've never faced such problem before and Service Desk doesn't respond to my request.
How can I solve the issue, can anybody help please?
Best,Bernhard