Indicators: iBands_Advanced_Histo
what does the red and blue area mean in the iBands_Histo section?
Victor Lê:
what does the red and blue area mean in the iBands_Histo section?
what does the red and blue area mean in the iBands_Histo section?
Hello,
if price cross lower band, histo show red color until cross for blue, if price cross upper band, histo show blue color until cros for rend.
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iBands_Advanced_Histo:
The indicator is shown in a histogram the Bands uptrend and downtrend uses a different way. You can set period of indicator and levels for trend.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos