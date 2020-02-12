Indicators: iBands_Advanced_Histo

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iBands_Advanced_Histo:

The indicator is shown in a histogram the Bands uptrend and downtrend uses a different way. You can set period of indicator and levels for trend.

iBands_Advanced_Histo

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

 
what does the red and blue area mean in the iBands_Histo section?
 
Victor Lê:
what does the red and blue area mean in the iBands_Histo section?

Hello,

if price cross lower band, histo show red color until cross for blue, if price cross upper band, histo show blue color until cros for rend.

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