New VPS fee?

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I noticed i was charged $12.50 for 1 vps renewal....

right here it's still available for $10/Month

what's going on? why didn't i got notified that there is a new fee?

new vps fee?

 

VAT maybe?

As to why no notification, I would say everything around here changes without prior note.

 
Enrique Dangeroux:

VAT maybe?

As to why no notification, I would say everything around here changes without prior note.

surprisingly......well this was the last time i rented a vps here! This is an ugly way of dealing with us. Should we guess what's going on all the time? Na this is not ok!

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