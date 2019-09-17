New VPS fee?
VAT maybe?
As to why no notification, I would say everything around here changes without prior note.
Enrique Dangeroux:
VAT maybe?
As to why no notification, I would say everything around here changes without prior note.
surprisingly......well this was the last time i rented a vps here! This is an ugly way of dealing with us. Should we guess what's going on all the time? Na this is not ok!
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I noticed i was charged $12.50 for 1 vps renewal....
right here it's still available for $10/Month
what's going on? why didn't i got notified that there is a new fee?