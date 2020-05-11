Backtesting on XM MT5 vagueness bug ?
Fix your code.
Adren6: ive developped a simple EA … or my settings are wrong ?Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
William Roeder:I didn't send any code at first because I thought the issue came from the back-tester. I would have preferred that you ask it a nicer way though. Got the answer from another site. I fixed it by either selecting candle the previous candle(closed one/ID 1), or by applying the MA value to the open price instead of the close one, for those who have the same issue.
Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
The only thing that comes to mind is that you are using the most recent array data which differs after bar passed like <xyz[0]>... so in the strategy tester it seems like repainted transaction. FIX YOUR code is real. 99.99% the problem is with your code.
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Is it gona be only relative to the backtesting, or my settings are wrong ?