Check for an arrow

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Hi all, I need to check if there is an arrow object on a certain bar, like in this graph. 

Arrow

I'm watching the OBJ_ARROW functions but I don't find what I need.

Have you got a suggestion?

Thank you! 

 

There are two types of arrows. Arrow objects, and indicator sets a buffer and the terminal draws an arrow (instead of a line.)

What creates the arrow?

 

The arrows are created from an indicator, but there are many many buffers and it's not easy to understand the buffer to watch to catch the signal, so I'm trying to watch the arrow to write an expert.

 

Hover your mouse over the Arrow... and make a note of the "Object Name"... 

Once you know the Arrows "Object Name" then there is a whole lot that you can do... determine what kind of arrow it is (up, down sideways)... even work out if it is on the chart or not....

Edit: Or find it in your Objects List - right click on chart... Objects List
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