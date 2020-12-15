Is <11 faster than <=10? - page 8
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I ran it, and I should not have, now my world view is shaken.
2019.09.16 08:58:39.333 321859 EURUSD,M15: ********* With 100 cycles, (<) is faster than (<)
They should be equal and they are not. To be sure I didn't make a mistake I reversed both '<' and still the results are not equal. The world is becoming so weird.
Something with the climate
I ran it, and I should not have, now my world view is shaken.
2019.09.16 08:58:39.333 321859 EURUSD,M15: ********* With 100 cycles, (<) is faster than (<)
They should be equal and they are not. To be sure I didn't make a mistake I reversed both '<' and still the results are not equal. The world is becoming so weird.
I ran it, and I should not have, now my world view is shaken.
2019.09.16 08:58:39.333 321859 EURUSD,M15: ********* With 100 cycles, (<) is faster than (<)
They should be equal and they are not. To be sure I didn't make a mistake I reversed both '<' and still the results are not equal. The world is becoming so weird.
I'm curious. I changed it for you
Here is the output
I have deleted a number of posts.
Please remain civil.
You didn't change this in TL
I'm curious. I changed it for you
Here is the output
I don't have to change anything it's not my code. And <=max1 is exactly the same as <INT_MAX when max1=INT_MAX-1.
This topics is surrealist.
I have deleted a number of posts.
Please remain civil.
Well those installing MT on Linux were probably using Linux before knowing MT and need it for others tasks.
Back to the topic,
Is <11 faster than <=10?
My opinion upon is that if there's a difference it's negligible.
Your issue ain't an issue, you're procrastinating, it's a loss of time, funny for someone who wanna gain some, isn't it ?
"Well those installing MT on Linux"
Windows is an insult to any computer enthusiast.
"Your issue ain't an issue"
Glad its currently not an issue for you personally. After all, you didn't start the thread.
You will best understand these results if you will read the code I posted.
First run with 100 cycles...
2nd run with 100 cycles...
3rd run...
Running the exact same code that you posted, I get: