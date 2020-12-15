Is <11 faster than <=10? - page 6
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I wouldn't post the code if I haven't tested it. It says over and over that "<" is faster than "<=". It just too long to post all the 100 cycles in here. You should test it yourself so you will know the answer. From the very beginning I never told anyone here that they are wrong. I just posted the old-school knowledge and facts that I know that I have learned throughout the years. I just posted my investigation. Please just post your own finding if you have one. Thanks.
I wouldn't post the code if I haven't tested it. It says over and over that "<" is faster than "<=". It just too long to post all the 100 cycles in here. You should test it yourself so you will know the answer. From the very beginning I never told anyone here that they are wrong. I just posted the old-school knowledge and facts that I know that I have learned throughout the years. I just posted my investigation. Please just post your own finding if you have one. Thanks.
Both are already in the code I posted. Yes. :)
Both are already in the code I posted. Yes. :)
And correct me if I'm wrong. Thanks again.
And correct me if I'm wrong. Thanks again.
Wrong but not want to be corrected.. its a free world, some people enjoy to test equalities, we shouldn't interfere you are right at that
Please show what is right. Have you tested the code?
Please show what is right. Have you tested the code?
I asked for a test (both '<') and you dont provide the results.
Ok, so you want me to post my proof. Please wait.
Also, please post your own finding and proof.
Ok, so you want me to post my proof. Please wait.
Also, please post your own finding and proof.
You will best understand these results if you will read the code I posted.
First run with 100 cycles...
2nd run with 100 cycles...
3rd run...
Easier than installing "Wine MT4" on Linux; which requires discovering you need a MicroSoft Windows PC/MicroSoft Windows Virtualization Capable PC so you can first install it there then copy it over and cross your fingers it still works after probably first having tried a couple other more intuitive methods.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKU5_zjmEg0
Well those installing MT on Linux were probably using Linux before knowing MT and need it for others tasks.
Back to the topic,
Is <11 faster than <=10?
My opinion upon is that if there's a difference it's negligible.
Your issue ain't an issue, you're procrastinating, it's a loss of time, funny for someone who wanna gain some, isn't it ?
You will best understand these results if you will read the code I posted.
First run with 100 cycles...
2nd run with 100 cycles...
3rd run...
What about the test I asked?