Is <11 faster than <=10? - page 6

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Joel Protusada:

I wouldn't post the code if I haven't tested it. It says over and over that "<" is faster than "<=".  It just too long to post all the 100 cycles in here. You should test it yourself so you will know the answer. From the very beginning I never told anyone here that they are wrong. I just posted the old-school knowledge and facts that I know that I have learned throughout the years. I just posted my investigation. Please just post your own finding if you have one. Thanks.

Will you agree to test both '<' against each other or not, and if not why? 
 
Joel Protusada:

I wouldn't post the code if I haven't tested it. It says over and over that "<" is faster than "<=".  It just too long to post all the 100 cycles in here. You should test it yourself so you will know the answer. From the very beginning I never told anyone here that they are wrong. I just posted the old-school knowledge and facts that I know that I have learned throughout the years. I just posted my investigation. Please just post your own finding if you have one. Thanks.

Both are already in the code I posted. Yes. :)  

 
Joel Protusada:

Both are already in the code I posted. Yes. :)  

And correct me if I'm wrong. Thanks again.

 
Joel Protusada:

And correct me if I'm wrong. Thanks again.

Wrong but not want to be corrected.. its a free world, some people enjoy to test equalities, we shouldn't interfere you are right at that


 
Amir Yacoby:
Wrong but not want to be corrected.. its a free world, some people enjoy to test equalities, we shouldn't interfere you are right at that


Please show what is right. Have you tested the code?

 
Joel Protusada:

Please show what is right. Have you tested the code?

I asked for a test (both '<') and you dont provide the results. 
 
Amir Yacoby:
I asked for a test (both '<') and you dont provide the results. 

Ok, so you want me to post my proof. Please wait.

Also, please post your own finding and proof.

 
Joel Protusada:

Ok, so you want me to post my proof. Please wait.

Also, please post your own finding and proof.

You will best understand these results if you will read the code I posted.

First run with 100 cycles...


2nd run with 100 cycles...

3rd run...


 
nadiawicket:

Easier than installing "Wine MT4" on Linux; which requires discovering you need a MicroSoft Windows PC/MicroSoft Windows Virtualization Capable PC so you can first install it there then copy it over and cross your fingers it still works after probably first having tried a couple other more intuitive methods.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKU5_zjmEg0

Well those installing MT on Linux were probably using Linux before knowing MT and need it for others tasks.

Back to the topic, 

Is <11 faster than <=10?

My opinion upon is that if there's a difference it's negligible.

Your issue ain't an issue, you're procrastinating, it's a loss of time, funny for someone who wanna gain some, isn't it ?

 
Joel Protusada:

You will best understand these results if you will read the code I posted.

First run with 100 cycles...


2nd run with 100 cycles...

3rd run...


What about the test I asked?

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