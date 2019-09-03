find original indicators
Question,
But a lot of them aren't
Does somebody knows trustworthy places to download them
This time i was looking for VWAP
"VWAP" stands for volume weighted average period (some times price)
There are a lot of variations plus versions of every single variation as per my little knowing.
As you mentioned you invested time on reading/knowing things,so you must be know of related to places and coders you can trust on,long story short i like Mladen's codes with out advertising intention because of so many reasons,there are also so many other reliable names in the coding world.
Because you have not describe any specific indicator according to your requirement and MT4 or MT5,even on chart and or sub window (sw) one,so i cant post any of so many.
For example few variations,MT4 and MT5
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Question,
But a lot of them aren't
Does somebody knows trustworthy places to download them
This time i was looking for VWAP