find original indicators

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Question,


I'm new in the forex field. And a lot of time i spend on reading.
Having a demo account as i should. And testing a lot of things.
What certain indicators can do and if i like them and if there are useful for me and the setups i want to use i n the real deal.
I try to understand what a certain indicator does, how it works.
Some of the indicators are in the Metatrader 4 ( platform what i'm using )
But a lot of them aren't

Searching on the mql5.com site do give me mostly a result,
but i have this idea that i must have the original indicator and
after a while i do like the indicator, look for a modded indicator

But ...
where do i find the original indicators?
Sure i can find them by google
But I'm not happy to download from unknown sources.

Does somebody knows trustworthy places to download them

This time i was looking for VWAP




And is my way of thinking correct to search for the original indicators?
 
flowerdude flowers:

Question,


I'm new in the forex field. And a lot of time i spend on reading.
Having a demo account as i should. And testing a lot of things.
What certain indicators can do and if i like them and if there are useful for me and the setups i want to use i n the real deal.
I try to understand what a certain indicator does, how it works.
Some of the indicators are in the Metatrader 4 ( platform what i'm using )
But a lot of them aren't

Searching on the mql5.com site do give me mostly a result,
but i have this idea that i must have the original indicator and
after a while i do like the indicator, look for a modded indicator

But ...
where do i find the original indicators?
Sure i can find them by google
But I'm not happy to download from unknown sources.

Does somebody knows trustworthy places to download them

This time i was looking for VWAP




And is my way of thinking correct to search for the original indicators?

"VWAP" stands for volume weighted average period (some times price) 

There are a lot of variations plus versions of every single variation as per my little knowing.

As you mentioned you invested time on reading/knowing things,so you must be know of related to places and coders you can trust on,long story short i like Mladen's codes with out advertising intention because of so many reasons,there are also so many other reliable names in the coding world.

Because you have not describe any specific indicator according to your requirement and MT4 or MT5,even on chart and or sub window (sw) one,so i cant post any of so many.

For example few variations,MT4 and MT5


mt4

mt5

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