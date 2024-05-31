Experts: FolowLineEA
Hi and thank you for the EA , but as soon as I have loaded it opened a buy and sell at the same time how come? also I have loaded the version 1.5 but didn't appear on screen . also it would very useful to add a little feature to your EA how can I get it done by you but trough the service?
Hello, thank you so much for sharing your knowledge and skills with the community, it is greatly appreciated. Is there any documentation for this EA? Thank you very much!
rtopaz:
Hello, thank you so much for sharing your knowledge and skills with the community, it is greatly appreciated. Is there any documentation for this EA? Thank you very much!
Hello, thank you so much for sharing your knowledge and skills with the community, it is greatly appreciated. Is there any documentation for this EA? Thank you very much!
Sorry, I don't have any documentation. Make some test to see how it works. It's easy to use it.
Thanks!
Excellent developer and all his tools. It is up to u how u will integrate them to your trade. Thank u Niko
Ioannis M
Ioannis M
many thanks!
Nikolaos Pantzos #:
Sorry, I don't have any documentation. Make some test to see how it works. It's easy to use it.
Good day sir thank you for the best work.....Kindly look on this EA followline ...l have attached all indicators and ea on its folder the problem is that the ea is opening both buy and sell at the same kindly fix it l will test it again and come back with results.
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FolowLineEA:
It's an expert to help any user to find better settings for FolowLine indicator. Expert works only with FolowLine indicator.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos