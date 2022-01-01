Payment issue marketplace
- Payment issues
- Unable to purchase ann indicator using mastercard debit card
- Discussion of article "How to Subscribe to Trading Signals"
it,s same thin with me. i have been trying to purchase an EA for two weeks now but its not accepting my cards
it,s same thin with me. i have been trying to purchase an EA for two weeks now but its not accepting my cards
wow.. any reply from customer support?
i have to renew 3 indicators but payment has an issue. when entering the debit card number the field is red right after entering it and place order button doesnt react, despite having it 100% correct and card active. so i tried via fund account first but same issue.
Paypal and credit card payments are not possible for the time being, MQL5 is reorganizing its payment systems and they will be back soon.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320471/page16#comment_13052108
use webmoney
technical issue as well, adding wallet doesnt work and website is partly in russian
Paypal and credit card payments are not possible for the time being, MQL5 is reorganizing its payment systems and they will be back soon.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320471/page16#comment_13052108
ok thank you!
let's just hope they're not as slow as usual.....
- I had canceled the dispute from PayPal but it's still not letting me purchase anything. Can you help me
- I had canceled the dispute from PayPal but it's still not letting me purchase anything. Can you help me
Only the Service Desk can help you with that:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use