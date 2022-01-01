Payment issue marketplace

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i have to renew 3 indicators but payment has an issue. when entering the debit card number the field is red right after entering it and place order button doesnt react, despite having it 100% correct and card active. so i tried via fund account first but same issue.  had anyone similar problem?


maestro debit card

 

it,s same thin with me. i have been trying to purchase an EA for two weeks now but its not accepting my cards

 
samuelbandele:

it,s same thin with me. i have been trying to purchase an EA for two weeks now but its not accepting my cards

wow.. any reply from customer support?

 
i'm having the same problem
 
use webmoney
 
bosslife:
i have to renew 3 indicators but payment has an issue. when entering the debit card number the field is red right after entering it and place order button doesnt react, despite having it 100% correct and card active. so i tried via fund account first but same issue. 
had anyone similar problem?

Paypal and credit card payments are not possible for the time being, MQL5 is reorganizing its payment systems and they will be back soon.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320471/page16#comment_13052108

 
Denis Nikolaev:
use webmoney

technical issue as well, adding wallet doesnt work and website is partly in russian

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Paypal and credit card payments are not possible for the time being, MQL5 is reorganizing its payment systems and they will be back soon.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/320471/page16#comment_13052108

ok thank you!


let's just hope they're not as slow as usual.....

 
  • I had canceled the dispute from PayPal but it's still not letting me purchase anything. Can you help me 
 
9028405 #:
  • I had canceled the dispute from PayPal but it's still not letting me purchase anything. Can you help me 

Only the Service Desk can help you with that:

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