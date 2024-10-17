Suspend signal subscription

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I wonder if the option to suspend the signal will give me the option to then turn the signal back on?

I saw that you have 4 options, Renew, Move, Suspend and Cancel: I would like to know the difference of suspend and cancel ... Thanks

 
Roger William:

I wonder if the option to suspend the signal will give me the option to then turn the signal back on?

I saw that you have 4 options, Renew, Move, Suspend and Cancel: I would like to know the difference of suspend and cancel ... Thanks

Yes, after you Suspend the signal subscription, you will see the Resume option in the same place.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Yes, after you Suspend the signal subscription, you will see the Resume option in the same place.

I pressed the resume with the signal I rented. And I saw the signal opened 2 orders.

But why on the program I do not open the order I rented the signal?

 
b2bb:

I pressed the resume with the signal I rented. And I saw the signal opened 2 orders.

But why on the program I do not open the order I rented the signal?

Do you still have your signal settings correctly setup and running?

Do you use a VPS for running your signal subscription?



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Do you still have your signal settings correctly setup and running?

Do you use a VPS for running your signal subscription?



Do you still have your signal settings correctly setup and running?

-yes,     i just suspend the signal from MQL5 That s it  .  After I see your pick above. I did not see you  check  Copy stop Lose and take profit.  SO i remove that check then  on my account have close all order  and open order again  Y_Y  .  SO i lost money free

Files:
remove.jpg  158 kb
 
b2bb:

Do you still have your signal settings correctly setup and running?

-yes,     i just suspend the signal from MQL5 That s it  .  After I see your pick above. I did not see you  check  Copy stop Lose and take profit.  SO i remove that check then  on my account have close all order  and open order again  Y_Y  .  SO i lost money free

Looks like your settings are OK, so contact the signal provider, I don't know what it could be wrong.

 
Indeed, the function to stop and turn off the signal is almost identical.
 
Tojagore:
Indeed, the function to stop and turn off the signal is almost identical.

Suspend mean pause, cancel means stop the signal subscription indefinitely.

 
I paused but cannot see the resume option
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