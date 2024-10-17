Suspend signal subscription
I wonder if the option to suspend the signal will give me the option to then turn the signal back on?
I saw that you have 4 options, Renew, Move, Suspend and Cancel: I would like to know the difference of suspend and cancel ... Thanks
Yes, after you Suspend the signal subscription, you will see the Resume option in the same place.
Yes, after you Suspend the signal subscription, you will see the Resume option in the same place.
I pressed the resume with the signal I rented. And I saw the signal opened 2 orders.
But why on the program I do not open the order I rented the signal?
Do you still have your signal settings correctly setup and running?
Do you use a VPS for running your signal subscription?
Do you still have your signal settings correctly setup and running?
-yes, i just suspend the signal from MQL5 That s it . After I see your pick above. I did not see you check Copy stop Lose and take profit. SO i remove that check then on my account have close all order and open order again Y_Y . SO i lost money free
Do you still have your signal settings correctly setup and running?
-yes, i just suspend the signal from MQL5 That s it . After I see your pick above. I did not see you check Copy stop Lose and take profit. SO i remove that check then on my account have close all order and open order again Y_Y . SO i lost money free
Looks like your settings are OK, so contact the signal provider, I don't know what it could be wrong.
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I wonder if the option to suspend the signal will give me the option to then turn the signal back on?
I saw that you have 4 options, Renew, Move, Suspend and Cancel: I would like to know the difference of suspend and cancel ... Thanks