Indicators: 5 Minutes Scalping System
Hi Nikolaos
Thanks for the indicators , but the setindexbuffer for i5 and i4 and i2 are not working , please fix.
Regards
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos
Hi where can i download your work? Thx for your work.
Hi Nikolaos
Thanks for the indicators , but the setindexbuffer for i5 and i4 and i2 are not working , please fix.
Regards
Hello,
how to know that.
If buffers not working, then indicator not show anything on chart!
Best Regards.
Please beware indicator 5 is a REPAINTING indicator, if it gets into the wrong trend, it will repaint later to show the right trend, so be very careful when you use indicator 5
Hello,
how to know that.
If buffers not working, then indicator not show anything on chart!
Best Regards.
Hi Nickolas,
Great indicators and concept.
Indicator 4 is not working at all.
Can you please work on updating a working version?
Keep up the good work!
I also found indicator 4 does not show anything. It seems that the IndicatorCounted() function returns a number that implies all candles have already been calculated. Upon initialization (= first entry in OnCalculate) it should always calculate all bars. After that (i.e. for the current bar) it seems to work fine.
Hope this helps you to correct this indicator.
I also found indicator 4 does not show anything. It seems that the IndicatorCounted() function returns a number that implies all candles have already been calculated. Upon initialization (= first entry in OnCalculate) it should always calculate all bars. After that (i.e. for the current bar) it seems to work fine.
Hope this helps you to correct this indicator.
Hello,
I have fix indicator i4, please download again and tell me if everything is fine.
Best Regards.
Hello,
I have fix indicator i4, please download again and tell me if everything is fine.
Best Regards.
Hi,
just downloaded the zip files but indicator i4 still no works for me.
Best regard
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5 Minutes Scalping System:
It is a manual trading system consisting of 5 indicators. We buy when all indicators are in blue, and we sell when all indicators are in red. Indicators auto turn chart in M5 time frame, there is a switch to skip it.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos