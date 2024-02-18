Indicators: 5 Minutes Scalping System

New comment
 

5 Minutes Scalping System:

It is a manual trading system consisting of 5 indicators. We buy when all indicators are in blue, and we sell when all indicators are in red. Indicators auto turn chart in M5 time frame, there is a switch to skip it.

5 Minutes Scalping System

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

5 Minutes Scalping System
5 Minutes Scalping System
  • www.mql5.com
It is a manual trading system consisting of 5 indicators. We buy when all indicators are in blue, and we sell when all indicators are in red. Indicators auto turn chart in M5 time frame, there is a switch to skip it.
 

Hi Nikolaos


Thanks for the indicators , but the setindexbuffer for i5 and i4 and i2 are not working , please fix.


Regards

 
Automated-Trading:

5 Minutes Scalping System:

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

Hi where can i download your work? Thx for your work.

Regards
 
andy60:
Hi where can i download your work? Thx for your work.

Regards

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/26461

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/26461

Thx
 
adaheem:

Hi Nikolaos


Thanks for the indicators , but the setindexbuffer for i5 and i4 and i2 are not working , please fix.


Regards

Hello,

how to know that.

If buffers not working, then indicator not show anything on chart!

Best Regards.

 

Please beware indicator 5 is a REPAINTING indicator, if it gets into the wrong trend, it will repaint later to show the right trend, so be very careful when you use indicator 5


Nikolaos Pantzos:

Hello,

how to know that.

If buffers not working, then indicator not show anything on chart!

Best Regards.

 

Hi Nickolas,


Great indicators and concept.


Indicator 4 is not working at all.


Can you please work on updating a working version?


Keep up the good work!

 

I also found indicator 4 does not show anything. It seems that the IndicatorCounted() function returns a number that implies all candles have already been calculated. Upon initialization (= first entry in OnCalculate) it should always calculate all bars. After that (i.e. for the current bar) it seems to work fine.

Hope this helps you to correct this indicator.

 
Onno Rijkers:

I also found indicator 4 does not show anything. It seems that the IndicatorCounted() function returns a number that implies all candles have already been calculated. Upon initialization (= first entry in OnCalculate) it should always calculate all bars. After that (i.e. for the current bar) it seems to work fine.

Hope this helps you to correct this indicator.

Hello,

I have fix indicator i4, please download again and tell me if everything is fine.

Best Regards.

 
Nikolaos Pantzos:

Hello,

I have fix indicator i4, please download again and tell me if everything is fine.

Best Regards.

Hi,

just downloaded the zip files but indicator i4 still no works for me.


Best regard

1234
New comment