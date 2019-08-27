Problem with activations !!
1 activation = unlimited using on 1 PC (one particular computer - hardware) with one OS (Operating System, for example - with Windows 8.1).
You can read the post #1032 where I collected the most important information about activations.
Sergey Golubev:
1 activation = unlimited using on 1 PC (one particular computer - hardware) with one OS (Operating System, for example - with Windows
8.1).
1 activation = unlimited using on 1 PC (one particular computer - hardware) with one OS (Operating System, for example - with Windows
8.1).
You can read the post #1032 where I collected the most important information about activations.
thank you very much
Now I understand the regulations and laws of activations
Thank you again
you are the best 👍
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Hi
I'm having a big problem
Two days ago I bought and rented 2 expert
I've downloaded it on only few platforms
First expert I downloaded it on only 4 platforms but I see 6 activations (look at next picture)
Second expert I downloaded it on only 4 platforms but I see 9 activations (look at next picture)
What is the problem ? Is there a thief?
How do I restore activation's? It is very important.
Please help me.