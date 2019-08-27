Problem with activations !!

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Hi

I'm having a big problem 

Two days ago I bought and rented 2 expert

I've downloaded it on only few platforms

First expert I downloaded it on only 4 platforms but I see 6  activations (look at next picture)


Second expert I downloaded it on only 4 platforms but I see 9  activations (look at next picture)


What is the problem ? Is there a thief?

How do I restore activation's? It is very important.

Please help me.

 

1 activation = unlimited using on 1 PC (one particular computer - hardware) with one OS (Operating System, for example - with Windows 8.1).
You can read the post #1032 where I collected the most important information about activations.

 
Sergey Golubev:

1 activation = unlimited using on 1 PC (one particular computer - hardware) with one OS (Operating System, for example - with Windows 8.1).
You can read the post #1032 where I collected the most important information about activations.

thank you very much

Now I understand the regulations and laws of activations

Thank you again

you are the best 👍

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