Way to keep trend lines when switching between symbols?
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when i create trend lines for example on eurusd, change to eurcad, and then back to eurusd the trend lines are gone. i know i could save it as a template or profile but thats way too time consuming (including creating a profile for each currency and switching between them).
is there any way to make the re-appear automatically when switching between symbols?