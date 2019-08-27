Way to keep trend lines when switching between symbols?

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when i create trend lines for example on eurusd, change to eurcad, and then back to eurusd the trend lines are gone. i know i could save it as a template or profile but thats way too time consuming (including creating a profile for each currency and switching between them).

is there any way to make the re-appear automatically when switching between symbols?

switching symbols

 
bosslife: change to eurcad, and then back to eurusd the trend lines are gone. 
  1. You have code that is removing them. Fix your broken code.
  2. What would a trendline on one symbol have any value on another?
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