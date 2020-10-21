How to Log User out of My MT5 (They Still Have Access After Password Change)
My friend was teaching me to trade
I no longer want him to have access so I changed my password
However he appears to still be able to view my trades.
How can I make it so that he gets automatically logged out
So that next time he opens MT5 he's asked to sign in which he will be unable to do.
Thanks in advance!! :)
I open account wjth oinvest after i time they teach , ask me put money..I don't want when I open account can't to log in
Change both master and investor password at MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Server.
Unusual issue.
I'm entering correct credentials of MQL5 community in Meta Trader 4 but it is failing login authentication. PLEASE HELP.
Unusual issue.
I'm entering correct credentials of MQL5 community in Meta Trader 4 but it is failing login authentication. PLEASE HELP.
if it fails you simply don't entering correct account details!
I'm entering correct credentials of MQL5 community in Meta Trader 4 but it is failing login authentication. PLEASE HELP....
As far as I know - Community tab does not work in MT4 for Linux and MacOs.
If you are on Linux and MacOS so you can report to the service desk.
----------------But - if you are trying to login to Community tab because of the Market and the Signals so please note the Market and the Signal service does not work for Linux and MacOS in Metatrader 4 (and will not work for MT4 as I understand; in case of MT4 for Market and the Signals - use Windows).
For information.
I'm entering correct credentials of MQL5 community in Meta Trader 4 but it is failing login authentication. PLEASE HELP.
You must have confused the password, try here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
Peng Xia:
change your invester password
Change both master and investor password at MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Server.
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My friend was teaching me to trade
I no longer want him to have access so I changed my password
However he appears to still be able to view my trades.
How can I make it so that he gets automatically logged out
So that next time he opens MT5 he's asked to sign in which he will be unable to do.
Thanks in advance!! :)