Indicators: Training Chart Generator/Controller
I cant use it, we need more explanation how to use
No problem:
Step 1: choose a Symbol and timeframe that all training charts are to be based on (e.g. EURUSD H1). Open that chart, and drop TrainingChartGenerator onto it.
Step 2: with the chart you've opened in Step 1 in focus, press 'o' to create training chart - press once to create one new training chart, press more times to create more training charts.
Step 3: drop TrainingChartController onto all the training charts, and any other indicators as well, and from then on you can press 'b', 'n' to control what bar you want to be displayed, and 'r' to reset training charts to the pre-set start date (can be changed in indicator input window).
Note: if you're just using one training chart, or if all your training charts uses the same set of indicators (including TrainingChartController), you can save a template and set it's name in the input window of the TrainingChartGenerator, so that future presses of 'o' will not only open a new training chart, it'll also apply the template as well.
Very interesting and useful tools. Work pretty good for me. Thank you so much.
Thanks, glad you like it.
I didn't expect as many downloads/views initially... as it was written rather hastily just to solve a particular issue faced by an online friend. It was after a few weeks of it sitting in the dust before I decided to put it up here (and packaged/documented half-heartedly... haha).
Thank you very much for this very good instrument. This is a unique tool. It is very useful for me and it is good that I have found this indicator.
Thanks for the free download.
Sir,
I have downloaded it, but it`s not opening in my PC, Which programme file do I need to open it?
Sir,
I have downloaded it, but it`s not opening in my PC, Which programme file do I need to open it?
Just call me "Seng Joo", or "Seng", as do all others in this forum
Now, after you downloaded both files, and drag "TrainingChartGenerator" onto an open chart, do you see this at the top-left corner?
If you do, just press 'o' and it'll open a training chart for you. If nothing appears - did you compile the file after downloading?
That is really good. Thanks for sharing this. If you can add ability to virtual trades on charts, i can buy the new version :-)
Thanks a lot.
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Training Chart Generator/Controller:
Simple utility that makes use of offline charts to facilitate training by enabling bar-by-bar display - both forward and backward, as well as reset to a pre-defined date/time.
Author: Seng Joo Thio