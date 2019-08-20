Some questions on MT4/MT5
petemeat101:
I've been away from trading for a long time and was very used to MT4, so a little confused now. All my indicators are for MT4.
Are there still other MT4 charts that are live now that can be used today? Which ones for demo if so?
Or does that mean I am stuck using MT5 now?
Thanks!
Most of forex traders are still using MT4, so don't worry it won't leave us soon.
You (and we) should get used to MT5 too though, because Metaquotes have made clear that it will not support MT4 forever and its main efforts are put to MT5 for sometime now.
Moderators please press Metaquotes to fix offline charts on MT5...they are still buggy and we are all forced to use MT4...
Miguel Angel Vico Alba:Ahahah nice...
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I've been away from trading for a long time and was very used to MT4, so a little confused now. All my indicators are for MT4.
Are there still other MT4 charts that are live now that can be used today? Which ones for demo if so?
Or does that mean I am stuck using MT5 now?
Thanks!