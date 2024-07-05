Library ex5 as resource
I also need this functionality. It is very important for us programmers.
It really is a feature that has limitations for developers.
it would be very interesting to be able to use it.
Good luck!
I think it's not possible, but I hope so MetaQuotes develop this feature as soon as possible to help us develop better EAs.
Good luck!
Why do you think so?
They already do it for indicadores. I think it's basically the same thing.
I also think it would be interesting to have this functionality available.
I hope metaquotes will implement this in future builds.
I once loaded an ex5 file into my program as a binary array. Then saved it on a file, naming it file.ex5, then tried loading it and it worked fine.
What am I saying? You can try loading the ex5 into a separate *.mqh file, then you can save the file to Libraries before trying to use access it.
However, since MQL uses early binding, I'm not sure if the file will be loaded after the EA has saved it. You might have to make your EA check for the file, if not present, create it and exit. Then the file will be loaded on next launch.
It is a crude method but I think it might be fun to look at.
I use the editor context-menu to add the binary file:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Any other way to embed a library ex5 into an EA ex5?
(I know I should include the library mq5 insted, but I don't have it).