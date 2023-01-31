Experts: NewsReleaseEA
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos
I get the impression that a moderator rating my products with one star and makes sure to delete all the comments you and me post about them .... Let's look at a senior executive !!!
I get the impression that a moderator rating my products with one star and makes sure to delete all the comments you and me post about them .... Let's look at a senior executive !!!
Do not make multiple posts of the same.
Your other duplicate comments have been deleted.
How do I change GMT?
If your OS have correct GMT time and GMT offset, not need to doing somehting.
If your OS have correct GMT time and GMT offset, not need to doing somehting.
OK thanks . I'll try it.
What an amazing tool! You obviously did a great job creating this EA. I'm sure it will work fine as soon as the right settings have been found. Many thanks for sharing your EA!
Although I checked your code (as well as I can) in order to find the reason because it does not open a trade, I'm lost. Can I ask you to help me to find the reason for that?
I separated one of the events as an example: Does it match the right time automatically without having to change anything? As well in my home-town as on VPS in London?
- xml-file: 06:00 PM (18:00)
- in my home-town: 08:00 PM (20:00)
- Broker in London: 09:00 PM (21:00)
- VPS server in London: 09:00 PM (21:00)
<event> <title>FOMC Meeting Minutes</title> <country>USD</country> <date> <![CDATA[ 08-21-2019 ]]> </date> <time> <![CDATA[ 6:00pm ]]> </time> <impact> <![CDATA[ High ]]> </impact> <forecast/> <previous/> </event>
Sorry to bother you with that but I really don't know where to start looking. Probably you can guess the reason why it does not open a pending order. Many thanks for your help.
Greetings
Werner
What an amazing tool! You obviously did a great job creating this EA. I'm sure it will work fine as soon as the right settings have been found. Many thanks for sharing your EA!
Although I checked your code (as well as I can) in order to find the reason because it does not open a trade, I'm lost. Can I ask you to help me to find the reason for that?
I separated one of the events as an example: Does it match the right time automatically without having to change anything? As well in my home-town as on VPS in London?
- xml-file: 06:00 PM (18:00)
- in my home-town: 08:00 PM (20:00)
- Broker in London: 09:00 PM (21:00)
- VPS server in London: 09:00 PM (21:00)
Sorry to bother you with that but I really don't know where to start looking. Probably you can guess the reason why it does not open a pending order. Many thanks for your help.
Greetings
Werner
Hello,
expert show in chart the minutes until event. Check if is time to open ordres or not... Some times need to change vps GMT offset.
It's a full automatically expert?
If yes, is there any best parameter for this expert?
Hello,
need hard work to find good settings.
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NewsReleaseEA:
NewsReleaseEA is an expert to trade about economic news uses pending orders. Expert receives data for events from 'http://forexfactory.com'." The expert can trade up 28 (31 with yuan) pairs from one chart. Expert has the option for manual strategy (user strategy) or uses one of five included strategies. Expert has analyzer for any trade to show information for any currency and any pair to help a trader to make a better strategy.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos