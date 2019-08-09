MT5 & BackTester Data Dupe? Would Symlink work?

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Hi, I'm a bit new to MT5 & Tester. I'm running a backtest in 'Every Tick Real' mode, and MT5 is downloading data. Give I've selected 5 years of data, so the data's pretty big.

However, from observation(See screenshot below), it seems that MT5 is just downloading data, and copying them twice.

  1. Once in Terminal/XXX/bases/ticks
  2. Once in Tester/XXX/bases/ticks

So I have two questions:

  1. Why twice the disk space?
  2. If I create a Symlink from Tester/XXX/bases/ticsk to Terminal/XXX/bases/ticsk, would it work? (Thereby saving disk space?)
Thanks guys in advance.

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jacktator:

Hi, I'm a bit new to MT5 & Tester. I'm running a backtest in 'Every Tick Real' mode, and MT5 is downloading data. Give I've selected 5 years of data, so the data's pretty big.

However, from observation(See screenshot below), it seems that MT5 is just downloading data, and copying them twice.

  1. Once in Terminal/XXX/bases/ticks
  2. Once in Tester/XXX/bases/ticks

So I have two questions:

  1. Why twice the disk space?
  2. If I create a Symlink from Tester/XXX/bases/ticsk to Terminal/XXX/bases/ticsk, would it work? (Thereby saving disk space?)
Thanks guys in advance.


Try it and let us know.
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