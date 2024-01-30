Trade Levels not showing on Chart. ie TP SL Buy/entry lines?
Hi there,
I just started my live account on MT4 today. I have been using the Demo account.
First trade today, took the trade set SL and TP however nothing showed up on my actual chart.
The trade was taken but no TP line, SL line or Buy line on chart?These should show on chart once trade
taken. My trade should be showing on the chart itself. Works perfect on the Demo account. Never seen one not work yet until today.
Checked colour settings in properties just to make sure the lines were not hidden. All good there.
Is there a setting for this issue?
Thanks
This should be enabled in settings. See attached pic
Andrey Barinov:
yeh already checked that and box is ticked. Thank you for
replying. Not sure what else there is
This should be enabled in settings. See attached pic
same problem here,any solution for this?and what broker are u using?
- 2019.08.06
- www.mql5.com
Please refer to the documentation ... Chart Settings - Additional Features - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
- Show trade levels — show/hide the price levels where a position was opened or a pending order was placed, as well as the levels of Stop Loss and Take Profit. The option is only valid if the same option is enabled in the platform settings.
You should check also color settings. Position lines are the same color as Volumes, so if you have it set to None, it will never show even is "Show Trade Levels" is ticked.
Change the Volumes color and it should appear.
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Hi there,
I just started my live account on MT4 today. I have been using the Demo account.
First trade today, took the trade set SL and TP however no trade levels showed up on my actual chart.
These should show on chart once trade taken. Yes I have checked the box 'Show trade Levels"
Works perfect on the Demo account. Never seen one not work yet until today.
Checked colour settings in properties just to make sure the lines were not hidden. All good there.
Only thing I can think or see is mt trade came under a .i currency pair Eg: USDEUR.i not your standard USDEUR
So from the RAW Feed. I am thinking this is the issue but have not changed charts yet to test.
Waiting for broker to get back to me.
Hopefully this is all it is.
Thanks
Thanks