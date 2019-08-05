Re: Eabuilder. Used to work EA and indicator not working!!
EA builder, EATree, Forex Strategy Builder, FOREXEADVISOR STRATEGY BUILDER, FX EA Builder, fxDreema, FxPro, Molanis, Online Forex Expert AdvisorGenerator, Quant, Strategy Builder FX, Visual Trader Studio, MQL5 Wizard, etc., are all the same. You will get something quick, but then you will spend a much longer time trying to get it right, than if you learned the language up front, and then just wrote it.
- Since you haven't learned MQL4/5, therefor there is no common language for us to communicate.
If we tell you what you need, you can't code it.
If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
We are willing to HELP you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem, but we are not going to debug your hundreds of lines of code. You are essentially going to be on your own.
- EA builder makes bad code counting up while closing multiple orders.
EA builder makes bad code Bars is unreliable (Max bars in chart), volume is unreliable (miss ticks.) Always use time.
EA builder makes bad code, not adjusting for 4/5 digit brokers, TP/SL and slippage.
EA builder makes bad code, not adjusting for ECN brokers. (pre-Build 500)
EA builder makes bad code, not checking return codes.
EATree uses objects on chart to save values — not persistent storage ( files or GV+Flush.) No recovery (crash/power failure.)
- FX EA Builder makes bad code, not checking return codes.
FX EA Builder makes bad code, loosing open tickets on terminal restart. No recovery (crash/power failure.)
FX EA Builder makes bad code, not adjusting stops for the spread.
FX EA Builder makes bad code, using OrdersTotaldirectly.
- FOREXEADVISOR STRATEGY BUILDER makes bad code, non-updateing global variables.
FOREXEADVISOR STRATEGY BUILDER makes bad code, compilation errors.
FOREXEADVISOR STRATEGY BUILDER makes bad code, not checking return codes.
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Hi,
Have there been a change in code for MT4 Meta editor.
As i pressed the ''complied'' button on a working EA
Multiple errors like this appeared
Deeply Appreciate any help!
Thanks