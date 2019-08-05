Selling EAs as a US Resident
Hi, I've been a mql5 customer for quite awhile and use several of the EAs I purchased here. I've completed my own EA but see that there is no option for US residents to register as a seller here. Am I right about that? And if so, what other options do I have to sell my EA other than on ForexFactory forums or my own personal website that I'm not aware of? (I've done quite a bit of research online, but haven't found a lot)
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I've never sold anything on MQL5 Market (I am buyer, not a seller) so I do not have
personal experience with the selling here.
But as far as I know - there is no any limitation on the Market concerning US residents (at least - it is not mentioned anywhere in the Market Rules).
The people (experience sellers) may reply with more details (if any for example).
Thanks for the reply, Sergey. I should have stated above, but in the registration form for becoming a seller, there is no dropdown option in "Country" for the United States.
Oh wow, i was thinking about selling EA's i've had programmed years ago and never pulled the trigger. Will be following to see how this turns out :(
toddler4372:
Thanks for the reply, Sergey. I should have stated above, but in the registration form for becoming a seller, there is no dropdown option in "Country" for the United States.
Thanks for the reply, Sergey. I should have stated above, but in the registration form for becoming a seller, there is no dropdown option in "Country" for the United States.
There is United States -
omg...thanks, Sergey. Don't know how I missed that.
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