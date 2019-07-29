VPS Hosting- Clarification on using ONLY ONE Trading Account

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Hello,

I am about to sign up to the VPS Hosting service.

As part of the terms, i read you can only trade with ONE Account.

Unfortunately I have to trade with my Demo account first to see how it goes before using my live account.

In view of this, does the rule of ONE Account ONLY still holds if I am to Interchange between my DEMO/LIVE Account or 

Must i have to pay for each separately?.


Your kind response and honest will be highly appreciated.

Regards,

Gerald

 
Gerald Oki:

Hello,

I am about to sign up to the VPS Hosting service.

As part of the terms, i read you can only trade with ONE Account.

Unfortunately I have to trade with my Demo account first to see how it goes before using my live account.

In view of this, does the rule of ONE Account ONLY still holds if I am to Interchange between my DEMO/LIVE Account or 

Must i have to pay for each separately?.


Your kind response and honest will be highly appreciated.

Regards,

Gerald

You can move your MQL5 VPS server from one trading account to another, as long as its on the same MT4 or MT5 platform.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


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