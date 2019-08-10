correct iCustom Parameters for this kalman filter indicator
- Hydaspes23: I have been unable so far to figure out the correct (number of ) parameters (value) t
And yet you correctly identify them. You also know the two buffers. You should encapsulate your iCustom calls to make your code self-documenting.
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 programming forum
Help you with what, you haven't stated a problem.
- Probably doesn't matter, but that indicator is not a Kalman, it is a alpha-beta (a poor man's Kalman.)
Alpha beta filter - Wikipedia
William thank you for your prompt reply.
The problem is being unable to correctly implement the iCustom to retrieve a csustom indicator's values in an export script
I have read the thread on the iCustom implementation though it is still unclear to me being not familiar with MQL4.
- How do I correctly call this Indicator in an export script? Do I have to call the two buffers separately? ( I believe that is not the case).
However I have attached below an example (with no encapsulation) where the 2 buffers return the same value, which is understandable. The problem is the indicator's value is not updated throughout the time series.
What am I missing?
extern string file_name = "Indi2csv.csv"; int fileh =-1; int lasterror; double ExtMapBufferUp; double ExtMapBufferDown; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { IndicatorShortName("Indicators2CSV"); fileh = FileOpen(file_name,FILE_CSV|FILE_WRITE,','); if(fileh<1) { lasterror = GetLastError(); Print("Error updating file: ",lasterror); return(false); } // file header - need to be the identifiers of the indicators to be exported FileWrite(fileh,"time","close","open","atr","cci","macd","rsi","stoch","wpr","af1","af2"); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { if(fileh>0) { FileClose(fileh); } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { int barcount = IndicatorCounted(); if (barcount<0) return(-1); if (barcount>0) barcount--; int barind=Bars-barcount-1; while(barind>1) { ExportIndiData(barind); barind--; } return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ExportIndiData(int barind) { datetime t = Time[barind]; string inditime = StringConcatenate(TimeYear(t)+"_"+ TimeMonth(t)+"_"+ TimeDay(t)+"_"+ TimeHour(t)+"_"+ TimeMinute(t)+"_"+ TimeSeconds(t)); // add indicators at will (do not forget to update line 31! FileWrite(fileh, inditime, Close[barind], Open[barind], iATR(Symbol(),0,14,barind), iCCI(Symbol(),0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,barind), iMACD(Symbol(),0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,0,barind), iRSI(Symbol(),0,14,PRICE_CLOSE,barind), iStochastic(Symbol(),0,5,3,3,MODE_EMA,0,0,barind), iWPR(Symbol(),0,14,barind), ExtMapBufferUp = iCustom(NULL,0,"af1",6,1,1,0,barind), //first buffer ExtMapBufferDown = iCustom(NULL,0,"af2",6,1,1,1,barind)); //second buffer }
time,close,open,atr,cci,macd,rsi,stoch,wpr,af1,af2 2017_12_13_11_0_0,1.17509,1.17495,0,0,0,0,0,0,2147483647,2147483647 2017_12_13_12_0_0,1.17391,1.17508,0,0,-9.413105413091927e-05,0,0,0,2147483647,2147483647 2017_12_13_13_0_0,1.174,1.17392,0,0,-0.0001596282497706714,0,0,0,2147483647,2147483647 2017_12_13_14_0_0,1.17574,1.17394,0,0,-7.03211722830055e-05,0,0,0,2147483647,2147483647 2017_12_13_15_0_0,1.17509,1.17575,0,0,-5.140171074979882e-05,0,0,0,2147483647,2147483647 2017_12_13_16_0_0,1.17573,1.1751,0,0,1.506113473381809e-05,0,0,0,2147483647,2147483647 2017_12_13_17_0_0,1.17606,1.17575,0,0,9.328631413274557e-05,0,0,0,2147483647,2147483647 2017_12_13_18_0_0,1.17625,1.17608,0,0,0.0001686674511076625,0,0,0,2147483647,2147483647 2017_12_13_19_0_0,1.17739,1.17626,0,0,0.0003167447812033597,0,79.56521739130575,0,2147483647,2147483647 2017_12_13_20_0_0,1.18203,1.17734,0,0,0.0007992926064213091,0,89.16723087339167,0,2147483647,2147483647
Can anyone review it?
See here for a MT4 iCustom call sample with explanations. https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/317466#comment_12381978
i need help in writing icustom function for this indicator for sell and buy signal
- 2019.07.08
- www.mql5.com
Need help in writing icustom function for this indicator to produce sell and buy signal...
Hydaspes23:
Can anyone review it?
Can anyone review it?
Check your "af1" and "af2", because with these lines:
for (int i=0; i<20; i++) { double bufUp = iCustom(NULL,0,"Kalman Filter",6,1,1,0,i); double bufDn = iCustom(NULL,0,"Kalman Filter",6,1,1,1,i); PrintFormat("%d) %s || %f || %f", i, (bufUp==INT_MAX)?"DN":"UP", bufUp, bufDn); }
I can get:
Hydaspes23:
Now you use two unknown indicators with three parameters, using MT4.
KF_handle=iCustom(NULL,0,"kalman-filter-indicator",6,1,1,0) ;Hydaspes23:
ExtMapBufferUp = iCustom(NULL,0,"af1",6,1,1,0,barind), //first buffer ExtMapBufferDown = iCustom(NULL,0,"af2",6,1,1,1,barind)); //second buffer
First you identify a Kalman filter with four parameters, using MT5.
Now you use two unknown indicators with three parameters, using MT4.
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Hi all,
I have been unable so far to figure out the correct (number of ) parameters (value) to be fed into the iCustom helper for this indicator. https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7313
I want to download the data into a csv file with a script (excerpt below). The script currently returns 1, which is obviously wrong.
Parameters tested so far:
6,1,1,0 i.e.:
mode = 6,(weighted average close)
k =1,
sharpness =1,
shift =0,
Any help appreciated.
Thanks